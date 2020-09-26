Celtics Wrap: Stellar Second Half Guides Boston To 121-108 Game 5 Win Over Heat

Goran Dragic was one of five Heat shooters to score in double-figures, pacing Miami with 23 points before fouling out late in the game.

With the win, the C’s cut Miami’s series lead to 3-2.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

UGLY

Thanks to a 25-percent shooting clip from the field, the Celtics trailed 26-18 after one.

Using a strategy that seldom has worked, the Celtics were hellbent on taking perimeter shots. Thus, they began the first 4:50 of the game going 1-for-9 from the field before Brad Stevens called a timeout with Boston down 11-5.

Though the Celtics went to the rim more after the timeout, they did start hitting 3-pointers, which provided the lion’s share of points in an 8-0 run that cut the deficit to four.

Duncan Robinson heated up in the final minute though to up Miami’s lead and pace all players with 12 first-quarter points.

!.BOSSMAN DEFENSE ➡️ DUNCAN OFFENSE .! pic.twitter.com/6fCe1PODlP — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 26, 2020

GETTING ON TRACK

After the horrid shooting start to the game, the Celtics settled in more in the second. The problem for Boston was that Miami didn’t really slow down. The C’s outscored the Heat 33-32 in the second to go into the half down 58-51.

A small run in which the Celtics outscored the Heat 9-4 brought Boston within five with 3:29 left in the half, and from there the two sides traded jabs much of the way.

The flow of the game stagnated in the final three minutes due to a pair of reviews, the latter of which was a needless look at a perceived hostile act that, shocker, was not ultimately confirmed by review.

Robinson led all players with 17 points in the first half. Enes Kanter entered for the Celtics and was great in the paint, scoring eight points while grabbing four rebounds.

Enes Kanter making an immediate impact pic.twitter.com/o6pk8J4wSj — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 26, 2020

SIGNS OF LIFE

The Celtics played arguably their best basketball of the series in the third, and it sent them into the fourth up 92-83 after outscoring the Heat 41-25 in the frame.

With 8:07 left in the third, they finally tied the game. A 9-0 run over 2:18 locked the game up at 60, forcing Erik Spoelstra into a timeout.

tie ball game pic.twitter.com/vwMPZ5Xlgr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 26, 2020

It didn’t get any quieter for the Celtics from there, either. By the time the Heat had to use their second timeout with 5:39 left following a pair of Tatum triples, they were being outscored by Boston 20-5 in the third.

The Heat hung around, thanks in large part to Goran Dragic, but the Celtics kept them mostly at arm’s reach the rest of the way.

Tatum was a monster in the period with 17 points.