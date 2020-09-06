Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom Thanks Mitch Moreland After Trade To Padres

The Red Sox were relatively busy ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline.

Boston made a number of moves ahead of Monday’s deadline, including trading Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres. The first baseman spent a little more than three seasons with the Sox, even winning a World Series with the team along the way.

After the trade, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom thanked Moreland for his time and efforts in Boston and wished him well.

To hear more from Bloom, check out the video “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images