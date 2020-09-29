Boomer Esiason Offers Blueprint For Patriots To Upset Chiefs In Week 4

The majority of football fans and media members alike surely will project the Kansas City Chiefs to improve to 4-0 this Sunday.

The reigning Super Bowl champions very likely could take an unblemished record into the quarter mark of the season, but Boomer Esiason is at least giving the New England Patriots a chance in this Week 4 tilt.

The Chiefs, who are coming off a convincing win over the high-powered Ravens in Baltimore, have looked virtually unstoppable through three weeks. But if the Patriots turn in a performance similar to their Week 3 showing against the Las Vegas Raiders, Esiason believes New England could put itself in position to pull off an upset at Arrowhead Stadium.

“If they run the ball like they did yesterday,” Esiason said Monday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “We’ll see this tonight between the Ravens and the Chiefs. The ingredients are you have to run the ball, you have to hold onto the ball, and you cannot turn the ball over. I think we as football fans and analysts all know that those are the key ingredients to winning a football game, especially against a great offense like Kansas City.”

The Patriots are well aware of the immense challenge the Chiefs present. Longtime captain Matthew Slater believes New England will have to put forth its best game of the season for this battle of AFC foes to even be competitive.

