Young Celtics Team Hopes NBA Playoff Experience Will Give Them Edge Vs. Heat

Age is just a number.

The Boston Celtics were the youngest of the 16 teams who made the cut to finish out the NBA playoffs in the bubble, and yet, they remain as one of the final four standing.

But despite the average age of their roster being 25.09 years old, what they lack in life experience, they at least have in postseason experience.

And that includes emerging superstars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, ages 23 and 22 respectively. After former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving sat out of the 2018 playoffs with an injury, the young wings had to play significant roles en route to an Eastern Conference Final.

“There aren’t very many guys at 22 and 23 who have done what Jayson and Jaylen have done, especially in meaningful moments in playoff games ever since they arrived here,” Brad Stevens on Monday said in his media availability, via Celtics reporter Taylor Snow. “So we’re really lucky that those guys are here. They do have a ton of experience in this moment, more so than a lot of other guys that are a lot older that are really good.”

As the Celtics take on the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, it will make for Brown’s third appearance in a conference finals and Tatum’s second.

Brown has started in 35 of 55 playoff games he’s been a part of, while Tatum has been in the starting lineup of all 39 postseason appearances, per Snow.

“I’ve gone to the playoffs every year,” Tatum said. “It’s my second time in the Eastern Conference Finals, so just grateful for the opportunity. It doesn’t happen often. Just a testament to some great players I’ve played with, guys that are all about just winning.”

The Celtics and Heat tip-off Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

