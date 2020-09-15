Stars’ Anton Khudobin Reminds Tyler Seguin Of Tim Thomas ‘A Little Bit’

Tyler Seguin is heading back to the Stanley Cup Final nine years after first appearing in one.

Of course, Seguin was part of the 2011 Boston Bruins team that defeated the Vancouver Canucks in seven games. Now he goes back as a member of the Dallas Stars after they beat the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Anton Khudobin, also a former Bruins goalie, made 34 of 36 shots in the win, and has been stellar all playoffs.

So stellar, in fact, he reminds Seguin of a Stanley Cup champion goalie.

Tyler Seguin on Anton Khudobin: "He reminds me of a guy named Tim Thomas a little bit." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 15, 2020

That’s certainly some high praise.

Thomas went 16-9 throughout the 2011 Stanley Cup playoffs and amassed an eye-popping 1.98 goals-against average with a .940 save percentage.

Now only time will tell if Khudobin and Co. will be able to do what Thomas and the Bruins did in 2011.

