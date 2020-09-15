Jamie Benn Kept Distance From Clarence Campbell Bowl After Stars Victory

Jamie Benn isn’t taking any chances.

The Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime Monday night to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years.

And, much like every year, the team took its picture with the Clarence Campbell Bowl — the trophy awarded to the Western Conference champions.

There’s essentially a league-wide superstition that no person should touch or hoist it. After all, the end goal is to raise the Stanley Cup.

With this in mind, Benn made sure to stay very, very far away.