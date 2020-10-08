Bruins Trade Rumors: Here’s Current Holdup In Oliver Ekman-Larsson Deal

The clock is ticking.

Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson reportedly gave Arizona a Friday deadline to trade him to either the Boston Bruins or Vancouver Canucks — the only two teams he’ll accept a trade to. And, given the uncertainty surrounding Torey Krug’s free agency, the Bruins soon might be in need of a talented, two-way defenseman.

So, what’s the holdup?

Check out this report from TSN’s Darren Dreger:

Seems like Arizona is waiting for Boston to make its move on OEL, but the Bruins don’t like the asking price. Meanwhile, Vancouver remains an option with tomorrow’s deadline looming. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 8, 2020

Obviously, this is a situation worth monitoring through the end of the week.

Ekman-Larsson, 29, has emerged as one of the top two-way defensemen in the NHL. He is a 0.5-point-per-game player over the course of his 10-year career, all of which he has spent with the Coyotes.

