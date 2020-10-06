NHL Rumors: Oliver Ekman-Larsson Sets Deadline For Trade To Bruins Or Canucks

Oliver Ekman-Larsson isn’t about to spend all offseason in limbo.

The Arizona Coyotes captain has been shopped by his cap-crunched team for a while now, but he’s putting their feet to the fire. Ekman-Larsson has no-trade protection in his contract, meaning he has a say in where he goes next.

And Tuesday afternoon, with things apparently in a stalemate between the ‘Yotes and OEL’s potential suitors, the defenseman sent a message to the Coyotes: Move me by Friday or I’m staying put.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson through his agent, Kevin Epp has imposed a Friday deadline for a trade to either Boston or Vancouver. “We think the best option for a trade is before free agency,” Epp told TSN. “If no deal by Friday, Oliver is staying in Arizona.” — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 6, 2020

Kevin Epp, agent who represents Oliver Ekman-Larsson, has informed the teams involved that the defenceman has set a deadline for the start of free agency on Friday to accept a trade to BOS or VAN. After that, he will close the window and stay a Coyote. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 6, 2020

Of course, just moving Ekman-Larsson is easier said than done. He has seven more years left on a deal that will pay him $8.25 million annually. While the Coyotes need to shed cash, they all but certainly will have to retain money in order to get a deal done. They’re also moving a franchise cornerstone and certainly won’t want to part with him for nothing.

Friday also is the start of free agency. So for all parties involved, having something concrete by the end of the week is beneficial.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images