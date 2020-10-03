Cam Newton’s Positive COVID-19 Test Sparks Wild Jarret Stidham Prediction

Emerson Lotzia will have proven himself to be a prophet if his prediction about Jarrett Stidham comes to pass.
The host of “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank predicted Saturday that the New England Patriots quarterback will begin forging a legacy as an NFL legend during the team’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Lotzia offered his Stidham prediction via Twitter after news of Cam Newton’s positive COVID-19 test and looming absence from the Patriots-Chiefs game.
“This is the game Jarrett Stidham becomes the next Tom Brady. You heard it here first,” Lotzia wrote.
For those with short memories, Brady was a little-known backup in Week 2 of the 2001 NFL season when he replaced the injured Drew Bledsoe as Patriots QB. The rest is history.
The NFL postponed Patriots versus Chiefs until Monday or Tuesday. The game originally was scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.
With Newton in quarantine and Brian Hoyer expected to start as Patriots QB against the Chiefs, lightning really would have to strike the same team twice in order for Stidham to seize New England’s reins and go on to become the man.