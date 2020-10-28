Corey Seager Named World Series MVP After Dodgers Win First Title Since 1988

It finally happened for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After failing to convert championship appearances in 2017 and 2018 to a World Series title, the Dodgers on Tuesday won Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays to get it done for the first time since 1988.

And it was all made possible with the help of Corey Seager, who raked for L.A. all postseason and ultimately earned the World Series MVP.

All of the emotions for #WorldSeries MVP, Corey Seager. pic.twitter.com/gJ6YluezGP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2020

Seager had eight hits, seven runs, two homers and five RBI for the Dodgers, batting .400 during the series with an 1.256 OPS.