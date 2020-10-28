MLB Announces Justin Turner Removed From Game 6 Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

Major League Baseball’s 2020 season was anything but normal.

And Tuesday night proved that.

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed the 2020 World Series championship with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.

But possibly the biggest story of the night came postgame when MLB announced Justin Turner was removed mid-game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

"After the completion of the game tonight, we were informed by MLB that Justin Turner received a positive COVID test and that's why he was removed from the game." pic.twitter.com/EOxcMlNs5R — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2020

MLB almost went two months without a positive test.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan provided a few more details.

In the second inning tonight, the lab doing COVID tests informed MLB that Justin Turner’s test from yesterday came back inconclusive. The samples from today had just arrived and were run. It showed up positive. The league immediately called the Dodgers and said to pull Turner. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 28, 2020

Passan also reported the Dodgers will receive a rapid PCR test and it is unclear when they will travel back to Los Angeles.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images