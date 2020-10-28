MLB Announces Justin Turner Removed From Game 6 Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

Turner tested positive Tuesday

Major League Baseball’s 2020 season was anything but normal.

And Tuesday night proved that.

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed the 2020 World Series championship with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.

But possibly the biggest story of the night came postgame when MLB announced Justin Turner was removed mid-game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

MLB almost went two months without a positive test.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan provided a few more details.

Passan also reported the Dodgers will receive a rapid PCR test and it is unclear when they will travel back to Los Angeles.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

