MLB Announces Justin Turner Removed From Game 6 Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

Major League Baseball’s 2020 season was anything but normal.
And Tuesday night proved that.
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed the 2020 World Series championship with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.
But possibly the biggest story of the night came postgame when MLB announced Justin Turner was removed mid-game due to a positive COVID-19 test.
MLB almost went two months without a positive test.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan provided a few more details.
Passan also reported the Dodgers will receive a rapid PCR test and it is unclear when they will travel back to Los Angeles.