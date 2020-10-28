Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988 With Game 6 Win Vs. Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally have done it.

L.A. claimed its first World Series championship since 1988 with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

The Rays certainly put up a good fight, but Kevin Cash’s poor decision to remove Blake Snell in the sixth inning with one out and a slim 1-0 Rays lead in a win-or-go-home game may have been the difference maker.

Whether that cost the Rays a chance at Game 7 is a conversation for another day, though. So watch the Dodgers celebrate.

Los Angeles winning also means Mookie Betts gets his second World Series ring since 2018. Betts, of course, was a member of the Boston Red Sox when they beat the Dodgers to claim the title.

Betts scored the game-winning run and provided some insurance in the eighth with a solo home run, for what it’s worth.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images