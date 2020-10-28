Rays’ Blake Snell Disappointed Kevin Cash Pulled Pitcher In World Series Loss

Everyone probably will remember where they were when Kevin Cash ultimately made a costly decision.

The Rays manager pulled Blake Snell in the sixth inning of Tampa Bay’s World Series Game 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Snell had one out and had just given up his second hit of the game with the Rays up 1-0 in a do-or-die Game 6, so it certainly was an odd move, to say the least.

Tampa Bay ended up losing 3-1 to the Dodgers, and Cash said postgame he felt Snell had “done his job.” Snell, naturally, was asked about his manager’s decision to remove him.



“I get it’s the third through the lineup,” Snell said, via FOX Sports Sun. “But I think I’m gonna make the adjustments I ned to make as I see them a third time. I don’t know, man, I just believe in me. I believe in my stuff. I believe in what I was doing. … The hardest thing for me is I was rolling. I was in a groove. I was dominant and felt like I had them guessing. This is tough. It’s gonna be tough for a while to accept that.”

Blake Snell talks after the @RaysBaseball game and his 9 strikeout performance!



Watch the postgame show on FOX Sports Sun & FOX Sports Go: https://t.co/4nFWkQvbel#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/qvojHmAqc0 — FOX Sports Sun: Rays (@FOXSportsRays) October 28, 2020

It probably will be a tough pill to swallow for both Snell and Cash for a long time.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images