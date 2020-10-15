How Patriots’ Gunner Olszewski Improved NFL Awareness In Past Year

Gunner Olszewski missed the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL season with a foot injury, but head coach Bill Belichick still has high hopes for the New England Patriots wide receiver.

Olszewski was one of the Patriots’ best stories in two consecutive training camps. He made New England’s roster as a converted Division II cornerback in 2019. Then he appeared to be one of the Patriots’ most improved players this summer.

Olszewksi caught an 11-yard pass that careened off of the hands of fellow wideout Julian Edelman and returned a 12-yard punt in his return to the field in Week 4.

“It’s good to have him back and hopefully, he’ll be able to make an explosive play for us along the way here,” Belichick said Thursday.

Belichick complimented Olszewski, who looks bigger this season, on his improvement physically and conditioning-wise. The young wide receiver also became a smarter player in his second NFL season.