Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore Return, More Patriots Practice Notes

FOXBORO, Mass. — Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were officially back in action Thursday at New England Patriots practice.

Newton and Gilmore returned off of the COVID-19/reserve list and onto the practice field. The two are expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray, who also was on the COVID/reserve list, returned to practice, as well. Defensive tackle Byron Cowart, who remained absent Thursday, is the only Patriots player remaining on the COVID list.

Center James Ferentz and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who would have missed practice Wednesday for non-injury reasons, according to the Patriots’ projected injury report, participated in practice Thursday. Defensive end Deatrich Wise, who had the same designation as Ferentz and Eluemunor on Wednesday, remained out Thursday, however.

Practice squad fullback Paul Quessenberry wasn’t spotted at practice. New Patriots defensive tackle Carl Davis, who was signed off of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad Wednesday, also wasn’t at practice. The Patriots received a roster exemption upon adding Davis.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images