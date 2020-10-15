NFL Rumors: Le’Veon Bell Expected To Sign With Kansas City Chiefs

It appears Le’Veon Bell has a new home.

The star running back is joining forces with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move comes two days after the New York Jets released Bell, ending their 19-month relationship.

A source told Schefter that Bell’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and thinks he’ll find success in Kansas City.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills also were in the running.

Bell had four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in just two games this season with the Jets.