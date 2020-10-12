J.R. Smith’s Shirtless Celebration Of Lakers NBA Title Had Twitter Buzzing

There’s only one way J.R. Smith knows how to celebrate an NBA title, and Sunday after earning his second championship, the Los Angeles Lakers guard depicted just that.

Smith didn’t see time in Game 6 as the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93, but just gave him more time to rip his shirt off before the game even ended.

If you remember, Smith seemed to have his shirt off the entire summer during his last championship bender following the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the title in 2016.

We’ll see how long he keeps his shirt off this time around, but naturally, Twitter had some hilarious jokes about the whole ordeal.

.@TheRealJRSmith celebrating the only way he knows how 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/AYKoEaTHEW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 12, 2020

Game isn’t even over yet and JR Smith is shirtless 😭 pic.twitter.com/AcTcq7u6Hj — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 12, 2020

“JR Smith, already shirtless” is an all-time championship call — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) October 12, 2020

The influence of JR Smith cannot be overstated. pic.twitter.com/hoNTqiYV5y — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) October 12, 2020

Jr Smith after winning a ring pic.twitter.com/YxnGYm8ADZ — DBG/BBALL Daily (@DBGyt_) October 12, 2020

My dawg JR Smith already shirtless 🤣 @TheRealJRSmith — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 12, 2020

JR Smith with a minute left in the 4th qtr. pic.twitter.com/M2CNFCcQ1u — matb0i (@matb0i) October 12, 2020

JR Smith was shirtless, touched the trophy first, and he’s already on IG Live after zero finals minutes logged.



legend. — Micah Peters (@micahpeters_) October 12, 2020

Its not offical until jr snatch the shirt off — Charlene Harris (@m0onie804) October 12, 2020

Lakers been champions for less than five seconds and JR Smith already shirtless — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) October 12, 2020

We’re going to miss NBA Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images