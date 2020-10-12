NFL Rumors: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Underwent Successful Surgery After Injury

Sunday was a tough day for Dak Prescott.

In the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants, the sports world seemed to stop spinning with news of the quarterback’s devastating injury that saw him carted off the field and brought to the hospital.

But after undergoing surgery Sunday night, it appears the procedure was successful.

“Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is now out of surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, and the surgery that went ‘very well,'” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Sunday night.

“Cowboys Head Team Orthopedist Dan Cooper brought in noted foot and ankle doctor Gene Curry, to do the repair tonight.”

Prescott’s recovery begins now, and we wish the best for him.

