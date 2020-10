Joe Thornton will play a 23rd season in the NHL.

The center signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night after spending the previous 15 years a member of the San Jose Sharks.

We've got a JUMBO announcement 👀



Joe Thornton has signed a one-year contract! #LeafsForever



Details: https://t.co/ZfHrvgA7FB pic.twitter.com/GLKDyXfvNb — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 16, 2020

The 41-year-old will play for the $700,00 league minimum, which is good news for Toronto given its cap situation.

Thornton amassed seven goals and 24 assists with the Sharks in the shortened 2019-20 season.