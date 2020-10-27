Sean Payton Has Another Great Response To Michael Thomas Trade Rumors

Sean Payton isn’t shying away from the Michael Thomas trade rumors.

Instead, the New Orleans Saints head coach is letting the football world know how foolish they are.

There’s been recent chatter indicating the Saints potentially could be open to trading Thomas, who hasn’t played since New Orleans’ regular-season opener. The rumors first flared up after Thomas was suspended one game for his involvement in a practice altercation with a teammate.

Payton over the weekend scoffed at the reports, noting the “insiders on the outside where they belong.” He followed suit Tuesday when Pro Football Talk tried to issue an update on the Thomas situation.

As for Thomas himself, he reportedly now is dealing with a hamstring issue after first battling through an ankle injury. His status for the Saints’ Week 8 game in Chicago against the Bears is unknown.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images