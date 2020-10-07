NFL Rumors: Patriots Displeased With League’s Handling Of COVID-19

Many have criticized the NFL’s decision to allow New England and Kansas City to meet in Week 4 after quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad players from both the Patriots and Chiefs tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sundays matchup.

Instead of putting the game off a few weeks, the league rescheduled the game for Monday after players returned three-consecutive negative tests.

Since then, New England corner Stephon Gilmore on Wednesday tested positive for the virus, and you have to wonder if this game would be postponed further it were up to the two teams.

Apparently, sources within the Patriots are annoyed by the NFL’s approach to handling COVID-19.

“With three Patriots now having tested positive for COVID-19, a team source said Tuesday it’s time for players and coaches to ‘worry about our health and safety first and not leave it up to the league,'” NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran on Wednesday reported.

In addition to to going remote for practice after Gilmore’s diagnosis, it looks like that will be the case for the Patriots on Thursday as well.

We’ll see what this all means for New England’s Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images