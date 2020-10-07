Patriots List Four Players On Projected Injury Report After Canceling Practice

Despite calling off practice in the wake of Stephon Gilmore’s positive COVID-19 test, the New England Patriots still released a projected injury report Wednesday afternoon.

Had the Patriots practiced, wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), guard Shaq Mason (calf), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder) would have been limited, according to the team.

Mason sat out Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gilmore was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, joining quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray.

The Patriots also canceled Thursday’s practice. It remains to be seen whether they’ll be back on the field Friday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.

The Broncos did practice Wednesday. Notably, quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) participated on a limited basis after missing the team’s last two games.

Here is Denver’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep)

TE Noah Fant (ankle)

WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

CB Davontae Harris (hamstring)

QB Drew Lock (right shoulder)

FULL AVAILABILITY

CB Bryce Callahan (wrist)

S Trey Marshall (wrist)

RB Phillip Lindsay (foot)

