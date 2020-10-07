NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive For COVID-19

New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports Wednesday morning.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report news of Gilmore’s positive test.

Stephon Gilmore’s initial positive test was on Tuesday. The #Patriots learned of the result and Gilmore underwent additional tests and a rerun — the NFL’s standard protocols — that confirmed he’s a new positive case.



The #Broncos are scheduled to visit New England on Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive late Friday night, prompting the NFL to push New England’s road game against the Kansas City Chiefs from Sunday to Monday night.

Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, played every defensive snap in that game — a 26-10 Chiefs win — after returning negative tests for three consecutive days.

The Patriots took two planes for their flight to Kansas City: roughly 20 people who’d been in close contact with Newton on one and the rest of the team on the other. Gilmore was on the close contact plane, according to a report from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

Gilmore’s positive test puts Sunday’s Week 5 matchup between the Patriots and Denver Broncos in jeopardy. If the game goes on as scheduled, Gilmore will not be allowed to play, as all players must sit out for at least five days after testing positive (and potentially more if they are symptomatic or continue to return positive tests).

Newton reportedly was asymptomatic as of Tuesday afternoon and, if cleared, could return to the Patriots as early as late this week.

Patriots practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray, who did not travel to KC, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday afternoon.

No Chiefs players have tested positive in the wake of Monday’s game, according to a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

One bit of good coronavirus news in the NFL this morning: Per source, no positive tests on the Kansas City Chiefs, who played the Patriots on Monday. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 7, 2020

The Patriots canceled practice Wednesday in the wake of Gilmore’s positive test. Head coach Bill Belichick also postponed a video conference he had scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images