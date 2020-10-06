Aces Vs. Storm: Watch WNBA Finals Game 3 Online

Can the Storm claim their third title of the decade?

The Storm are on the brink of yet another championship.

Seattle can sweep the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night in Game 3 of the WNBA finals. It would be the team’s second championship in the last three seasons and third of the decade.

The Storm dominated the Aces with double-figure victories in the first two games of the best-of-five series. Breanna Stewart led the charge in both contests, posting a whopping 37 points and 15 rebounds (!) in Game 2.

Here’s how to watch Game 3:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

