Aces Vs. Storm: Watch WNBA Finals Game 3 Online

The Storm are on the brink of yet another championship.

Seattle can sweep the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night in Game 3 of the WNBA finals. It would be the team’s second championship in the last three seasons and third of the decade.

The Storm dominated the Aces with double-figure victories in the first two games of the best-of-five series. Breanna Stewart led the charge in both contests, posting a whopping 37 points and 15 rebounds (!) in Game 2.

Here’s how to watch Game 3:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images