Patriots QB’s Listless Play Vs. Chiefs Has Fans Clamoring For Same Thing

Time for Cam Newton to get a big extension from the Patriots?

So, we now know what life would be like for the New England Patriots if Cam Newton wasn’t in the picture.

Newton was out for Monday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after contracting COVID-19. The result for New England was substandard quarterback play between Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, the latter of whom took over in the third quarter.

Of course, Newton, after a few injury-riddled seasons, is playing on a one-year prove-it deal with the Pats. Thus far, he’s certainly proved his worth, arguably never more so than Monday, when we got a glimpse of what the Patriots’ offense would look like without Newton.

Thus, Patriots fans were quick to start pointing out that Bill Belichick probably should figure out a way to get Newton inked to a long-term deal.

Newton’s contract situation already has been a subject of much discussion, but the quarterback has indicated it’s not something he’s thinking about right now.

