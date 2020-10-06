Patriots QB’s Listless Play Vs. Chiefs Has Fans Clamoring For Same Thing

So, we now know what life would be like for the New England Patriots if Cam Newton wasn’t in the picture.

Newton was out for Monday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after contracting COVID-19. The result for New England was substandard quarterback play between Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, the latter of whom took over in the third quarter.

Of course, Newton, after a few injury-riddled seasons, is playing on a one-year prove-it deal with the Pats. Thus far, he’s certainly proved his worth, arguably never more so than Monday, when we got a glimpse of what the Patriots’ offense would look like without Newton.

Thus, Patriots fans were quick to start pointing out that Bill Belichick probably should figure out a way to get Newton inked to a long-term deal.

Cam Newton’s contract extension — D.J. McConnell (@djmcconnell85) October 6, 2020

congrats to cam newton on the fat new contract extension he earned tonight — 🍩 (@DunkinIced) October 6, 2020

Please let Cam Newton sign a multi year contract here I’m all set with watching either of these two — Matt Nunez (@XxXnUnEzXxX) October 6, 2020

Cam Newton just secured that contract extension https://t.co/W2t2HSm632 — Powerade Papí🏁 (@MobILLionaire_) October 6, 2020

Aye, if Cam Newton’s performance haven’t solidified a big contract this summer, last night did. Ain’t no way we going to be good with them other bums we have as a qb — Trey Jackson III (@_TR3Y) October 6, 2020

Cam Newton shouldn’t play another game until they give him a new contract — 23rd (@Marlon23rd) October 6, 2020

Newton’s contract situation already has been a subject of much discussion, but the quarterback has indicated it’s not something he’s thinking about right now.

