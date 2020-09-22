Why Cam Newton Isn’t Concerned About His Patriots Contract

Pull up the list of 2020 quarterback salaries.

Scroll past the Dak Prescotts, Jimmy Garoppolos and Russell Wilsons. Bypass the Ryan Tannehills, Tom Bradys and Kirk Cousins.

Keep scrolling, past Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers. Glance over Matt Schaub, Robert Griffin III and a slew of other second-stringers.

Eventually, you’ll find Cam Newton — the starting QB for the New England Patriots and the most underpaid player in the NFL.

Newton, the 2015 league MVP and 2011 No. 1 overall draft pick, is playing for the veteran minimum this season. His base salary of $1.05 million is tied for 32nd among NFL signal-callers with the likes of Blaine Gabbert, Mike Glennon, Joe Flacco, Colt McCoy, Geno Smith and his own backup, Brian Hoyer.

In terms of average annual value, the one-year Patriots contract Newton signed in July ranks 48th among quarterbacks, according to Over The Cap. Marcus Mariota (two years, $17.6 million), Case Keenum (three years, $18 million), Chase Daniel (three years, $13.5 million) and Jeff Driskel (two years, $5 million) all landed richer deals this offseason.

Newton, who can earn up to $7.5 million through incentives, already has outperformed the modest paycheck he settled for after languishing in free agency for 86 days. But a raise is not on the 31-year-old’s mind.

During an appearance Tuesday on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show,” Newton insisted he is not concerned about his contract. If he continues to play to his potential, he explained, he knows he’ll be rewarded in time.

“Surprisingly but true and factual enough, if I do what I’m supposed to do, as I’m expected to, that will not even be a topic of discussion here moving forward,” Newton said. “You’re talking to a person who — money, at this particular point in my career, is not important. Let’s be honest. I’ve made money. But for everything I’ve played this game for, I haven’t received yet, and that’s why I’m playing.

“It’s not about money. It’s about respect. Especially going back to the negotiation table when this opportunity presented itself, I didn’t want to even keep going back and forth for this and that. I said, ‘Listen, let’s get the deal done. Let’s do it.’ And for all it’s worth, it’s just going to pay dividends moving forward.

“And I do believe this: A wise man once said this — and that man is my father — all blessings do not come in financial means. Just because you have money, blessing comes in many different forms than that financial compensation. So for me, if I do what I’m supposed to do, everything else will take care of itself.”

Newton easily won a quarterback competition against Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in Patriots training camp and has posted impressive numbers through two games, completing 45 of 63 passes (71.4 percent) for 552 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He’s also proven defenses still must fear his legs, tallying nearly as many rushing yards (122) as the Patriots’ four running backs combined (129). No NFL player has more rushing touchdowns this season than Newton’s four.

Newton guided the Patriots to a 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 and nearly erased a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit Sunday night in Seattle, losing 35-30 on a goal-line stand in the final seconds.

Over the last few months, Newton has spoken in glowing terms about the organization and head coach Bill Belichick. That praise has been reciprocated. WEEI host and former Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins asked whether he’d consider signing a contract extension during this season — and potentially taking less money to stay in New England long-term.

“You must understand, that is literally the last of my worries,” Newton replied. “If we had to put an analogy in it, that is under so much work at my desk that I am not really too much focused on it. I do admire and love the culture of the Patriots. It’s been a place for me that has been therapeutic. This is a place that has been rather challenging for my growth and is making me better. And also, it has been a place that has given me everything for my needs at this particular time in my life.

“Through it all, I’m going to let the cards shuffle the way they shuffle and do the things that I can control.”

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images