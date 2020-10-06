Patriots Fans Will Co-Sign Jamal Adams’ Take On Game Vs. Chiefs

The New England Patriots, to the surprise of many, hung tough with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Now, imagine if the visitors had their starting quarterback for their matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Cam Newton’s absence was felt for the Patriots in their 26-10 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. New England received a fairly disastrous start from veteran Brian Hoyer, and second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham was pretty meh in his lone quarter of work.

Jamal Adams, who had a front-row seat to Newton’s dazzling performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, seems to believe this Week 4 tilt would have played out differently had the 2015 NFL MVP suited up.

If #1 played, he would've had a huge impact! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 6, 2020

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Patriots fan who won’t agree with that sentiment.

Considering Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, reportedly is asymptomatic, there’s a chance he could rejoin New England for its Week 5 contest against the Denver Broncos. If the star QB isn’t cleared by Sunday, the Patriots once again will have to make do with Hoyer and/or Stidham.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images