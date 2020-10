Death, taxes and the New York Yankees getting eliminated from Major League Baseball postseason contention before reaching the World Series.

Such was the case Friday when the Tampa Bay Rays defeated New York 2-1 in Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

The game remained tied 1-1 until Aroldis Chapman took the mound and gave up a home run to Mike Brosseau to make it a 2-1 game.

BOOM 💥 @RaysBaseball TAKES THE LEAD IN THE 8TH‼️ pic.twitter.com/L4cs06aEuv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 10, 2020

The Rays now take on the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series. Game 1 is set for Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images