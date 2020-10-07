Watch Athletics Hit Four Solo Home Runs Vs. Astros In ALDS Game 3

Trailing the Houston Astros 2-0 in the American League Division Series, the Oakland Athletics got off to a good start to prevent going down in Game 3.

The A’s on Wednesday crushed the ball through their first five innings at bat, hitting four solo home runs to take a 4-2 lead.

FOUR solo homers for the A's today. 💪💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/HwWPI18g7u — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2020

The action started early, with second basemen Tommy La Stella going yard in the first to take the game’s first lead. The Astros took a 2-1 lead after their first turn on offense, but the A’s responded in the second, fourth and fifth thanks to dingers from Mark Canha, Matt Olson and Marcus Semien.

Check them out below: