Calvin Kattar To Headline Jan. 16 UFC Card Against Former Featherweight Champ

Calvin Kattar will kick off 2021 with the biggest fight of his career.

The UFC announced Tuesday “The Boston Finisher” will headline the Jan. 16 card against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

The Blessed Express returns!



🚂 @BlessedMMA meets @CalvinKattar in the main event of Jan 16! pic.twitter.com/1x2aZaQLF1 — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2020

The location of the bout has not yet been announced.

Kattar, the No. 6-ranked featherweight contender, is coming off back-to-back wins, defeating Dan Ige via unanimous decision in July, and knocking out Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249 in May. The Methuen, Mass. native has won four of his last five fights, with his only defeat coming against Zabit Magomedsharipov last year.