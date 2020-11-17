MLB Rumors: Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger Has Surgery On Dislocated Shoulder

Turns out Cody Bellinger was hurt after all.
The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder had surgery Tuesday to repair his dislocated right shoulder, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The New York Post’s Joel Sherman. He reportedly is expected to miss roughly 10 weeks but is expected to be good to go for spring training.
Bellinger appears to injure his shoulder while celebrating a home run in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in October. He played it off, though, as if it were nothing major.
“Not the first time it’s happened,” Bellinger told Scott Van Pelt on “SportsCenter” that night. “I just had to run back to the training room, and they had to pop it back in real quick. But I felt good. I was good enough to play defense to end the game, that’s for sure.”
The Dodgers, as you likely remember, went on to win the World Series, beating the Tampa Bay Rays in six games.