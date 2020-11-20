Stephon Gilmore ‘Happy To Be Patriot’ Following Trade Speculation

It’s been a bizarre few weeks for New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore, of course, hasn’t played the last three games for the Patriots after suffering a knee injury Oct. 29. It was right before the NFL trade deadline when Gilmore found himself in rumors, and right around the time the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year put his home on the market.

Were all combined factors just a strange coincidence? Maybe. But it caused speculation that maybe Gilmore wasn’t entirely happy with his situation in New England.

The All-Pro cornerback addressed that Friday, and at least according to him, it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“That’s a question you got to ask the organization,” Gilmore said when asked how he would feel about remaining in New England long term. “One thing I can do every day is come to work, prepare and try to give them my best each and every week. Some stuff you can’t control in life, you just got to go out and enjoy yourself.

“We got great coaches here, we got great players here, we got young players here (who are) getting better and better,” Gilmore continued. “I’m just enjoying the moment. I love being here. I love the culture. I’m happy that I’m a Patriot.”

Gilmore also was asked about what happened with his home being put on the market, explaining that he just wanted to “move to the city.”

The 30-year-old Gilmore has one interception and two passes defensed in six games this season. He is under contract with the Patriots through the end of the 2021-22 season. Gilmore, as you may remember, received a raise from the Patriots earlier this season, but is set to earn a modest $7 million base salary for his age-31 campaign.

For now, however, Gilmore is just hopeful he will get back on the field to help the Patriots in their Week 11 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images