It looks like someone’s happy to be back in Portland.

After just one season with the Boston Celtics, Enes Kanter reportedly is returning to the Trail Blazers via a three-team trade. And he’s already made it clear he’s excited to be back on the west coast.

Just how excited is the big man? We’ll let his “Game of Thrones”-themed Instagram post from Saturday do the talking.

Check it out:

We expected nothing less from him.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images