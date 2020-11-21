NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony To Stay With Trail Blazers On One-Year Deal

Carmelo Anthony still is not ready to retire.

After the Trail Blazers signed the forward in November 2019 despite him not playing a game in a little over a year, the 36-year-old reportedly is working on finalizing a one-year deal to remain with Portland.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Anthony wanted to “show loyalty” to the team, who gave him another chance after he was traded from the Houston Rockets and waived by the Chicago Bulls.

Charania noted Anthony understands the role he’ll play for Portland in the twilight years of his career.

Anthony wanted to show loyalty to the Trail Blazers, who gave him his opportunity to return to the NBA last season. He understands what to expect in Portland, where he will play a key role on a potential contender. https://t.co/3AiNteh9GN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

One-year deal for Carmelo Anthony in Portland, sources said. https://t.co/3AiNteh9GN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

The Trail Blazers also welcome back Enes Kanter, who they received from the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. They also added Robert Covington to their roster after a trade with Houston.

