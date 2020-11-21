Gordon Hayward Thanks Celtics, ‘Will Always Cherish’ Time In Boston

The Gordon Hayward-era has ended for the Boston Celtics.

The star forward reportedly is signing a four-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets worth $120 million, just two days after declining his player option with the Celtics.

It’d been a tumultuous three seasons for Hayward, who missed his entire first season with Boston after sustaining a gruesome lower leg injury on opening night. He battled a number of injuries while with the C’s, and struggled to find his rhythm at times.

Nevertheless, Hayward took to social media Saturday night to thank the team and everyone around it for his brief stint in Beantown.

“To the city of Boston, thank you for embracing me as your own these last 3 years. I cannot say thank you enough to all the fans, my teammates, coaches and everyone in the organization I built such strong relationships with. I know there were some ups and downs, but I will always cherish my experience in Boston. I am forever grateful that I was given the opportunity to wear a @Celtics uniform and play in front of the Garden faithful.”

Then, he turned his attention to his new fan base in Charlotte.

“To the city of Charlotte, I can’t wait to start the next chapter in my career! I am ready to play for another incredible organization with the @Hornets. Let’s get it!

Off to Charlotte he goes.

