MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Teams Interested In Free Agent J.A. Happ

Could J.A. Happ be the latest player to experience both sides of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry?

Boston has shown interest in the free agent pitcher, MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi reported Monday, citing sources. The veteran left hander, who spent the last two-plus season in New York, has compiled impressive numbers over his career at Fenway Park.

Here’s Morosi’s report.

Sources: #RedSox showing interest in J.A. Happ, and perhaps we should have seen this coming: Happ, 38, has thrown more IP at Fenway (66-2/3) than any ballpark he has not called home — and he has a 2.57 ERA in his career there. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 23, 2020

Happ seemingly would be a good fit for the Red Sox, who badly need starting pitching help.