MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Teams Interested In Free Agent J.A. Happ

Could J.A. Happ be the latest player to experience both sides of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry?
Boston has shown interest in the free agent pitcher, MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi reported Monday, citing sources. The veteran left hander, who spent the last two-plus season in New York, has compiled impressive numbers over his career at Fenway Park.
Here’s Morosi’s report.
Happ seemingly would be a good fit for the Red Sox, who badly need starting pitching help.
The Illinois native is coming off a season in which he went 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA in nine starts for the Yankees.