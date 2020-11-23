MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Teams Interested In Free Agent J.A. Happ

The veteran lefty has pitched well at Fenway Park

Could J.A. Happ be the latest player to experience both sides of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry?

Boston has shown interest in the free agent pitcher, MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi reported Monday, citing sources. The veteran left hander, who spent the last two-plus season in New York, has compiled impressive numbers over his career at Fenway Park.

Here’s Morosi’s report.

Happ seemingly would be a good fit for the Red Sox, who badly need starting pitching help.

The Illinois native is coming off a season in which he went 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA in nine starts for the Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images

