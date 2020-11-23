Why NBA Experts Rate Tristan Thompson As ‘Massive Pickup’ By Celtics

The chorus of those praising Tristan Thompson’s impending move to the Boston Celtics continues to grow louder.

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Reggie Theus and New Orleans Pelicans play-by-play announcer Joel Myers both expect the free agent center’s arrival to boost the Celtics’ prospects for succcess. Thompson and the Celtics reportedly agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract Sunday and news of the signing made Twitter go crazy with mostly positive reactions. Add Theus and Myers to the ranks of those who believe the Celtics made a shrewd move by acquiring the 29-year-old.

“It works great for the Boston Celtics,” Theus said Sunday on Sirius XM NBA Radio. “They addressed the biggest problem that they had. They have toughness, they’ve got scoring, they’ve got Tatum as a great player, they’ve got team chemistry, they’ve got a great coach. The only thing they didn’t have was someone to anchor their middle. Tristan Thompson will do that. (He’s) not the big-time scorer, but rebounding and filling a hole. That’s for sure. He can do that.”

After hailing Thompson as a “perfect fit,” Myers explained why he believes Celtics brass deserves plaudits for landing the former Cleveland Cavaliers big man.

“Give Danny Ainge credit,” Myers said. “A lot of people thought he overplayed his hand (in Gordon Hayward trade talks). He was trying to get too much out of (the) Indiana (Pacers) and left empty-handed. Nice recovery by Danny Ainge because the Boston Celtics now have Tristan Thompson for the next two years. That is a massive pickup.”

NBA Champion Tristan Thompson has reached an agreement to join the Boston Celtics@JoelMeyersNBA is confident this move is exactly what the #Celtics need. pic.twitter.com/MsqtykSh6E — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 23, 2020

News of Thompson’s signing buoyed the spirits of Celtics fans, who might have been feeling down Saturday about Hayward’s departure to the Charlotte Hornets. Ainge and Co. didn’t stop there either, as the Celtics reportedly signed Jeff Teague on a one-year contract and re-signed Jayson Tatum to a blockbuster five-year contract extension.

Not only is Thompson a “massive pickup” in NBA experts’ eyes. He also represents a massive bounce-back.

