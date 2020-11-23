Red Sox Reportedly Discussed Kris Bryant Trade, See Him As Left Fielder

Ready for a particularly juicy trade rumor, Red Sox fans.

Boston and the Chicago Cubs discussed a trade involving star third baseman Kris Bryant during the summer, The Chicago Tribune’s Mark Gonzales reported Monday morning, citing multiple sources. Gonzalez did not speculate about any particulars of a potential trade, but did not the Red Sox view Bryant as a fit in left field.

Here’s an excerpt from his column:

Two sources confirmed the Red Sox and Cubs discussed Bryant this summer, but those talks faded.

Rafael Devers is the incumbent at third base, which means the Red Sox would envision Bryant as a left fielder.

The Red Sox’s farm system isn’t deep, but they have a lot of money after clearing the salaries of David Price and Mookie Betts by trading them to the Dodgers in February.

Mike Bryant, Kris’ father, is a Massachusetts native, but his son will dictate where he plays when becoming a free agent after 2021.

Kris Bryant is one of several Cubs who have been mentioned in trade rumors — would they make a a deal involving the former MVP?@MDGonzales looks at potential trade partners for Bryant and others as Jed Hoyer takes control of the team.https://t.co/BcfN9fKsrx — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) November 23, 2020

Obviously, that the talks “faded” during the summer hardly precludes either team from resuming discussions during the offseason.

Bryant, 28, is a three-time All-Star as well as a National League MVP and Rookie of the Year winner. He was great in 2019, but 2020 was a far different story as Bryant endured his worst campaign yet: .206 batting average to go along with four homes and 11 RBIs in 34 games.

Bryant is scheduled to become a free agent after next season.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images