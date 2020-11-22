NBA Rumors: Celtics Sign Tristan Thompson To Two-Year, $19 Million Deal

The center has spent his last nine seasons in Cleveland

It looks like the Boston has found its big man.

Veteran center Tristan Thompson reportedly has signed a two-year, $19 million deal with the Celtics, according to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

Thompson has spent all nine of his seasons in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers after being drafted as the fourth overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft.

In 51 games with Cleveland last season, he averaged 30.2 minutes, 5.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also won an NBA title with the Cavaliers in 2016, and will offer experienced leadership to a young roster of rising stars.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

