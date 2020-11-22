Did Terry Rozier Suggest On Instagram That Hornets Traded Him?

Not much gets by basketball fans these days.

In fact, one user posted an incredibly cryptic tweet featuring a video from Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier’s Instagram that begs the question: Did he (or someone else) just get traded?

Rozier posted an Instagram story Saturday showing him and an unidentified person with suitcases heading towards a van.

Take a look:

Did Terry Rozier get traded? pic.twitter.com/emEB7XR1aj — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) November 21, 2020

The video could be nothing but Rozier messing with fans as NBA players have been known to do. But based on the fact that Rozier is not following the Hornets on Instagram, and Charlotte desperately needs to clear some cap space to accommodate Gordon Hayward’s deal, something could be going on here.

Terry Rozier is not following the Charlotte Hornets on Instagram 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SSFmxqL5OX — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) November 22, 2020

It could be a little awkward if Rozier is on his way out considering he just welcomed Hayward, his former teammate, to Charlotte.

But it wouldn’t be surprising, because after all, this is life during NBA free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports