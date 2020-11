Another member of the Boston Celtics’ 2019-20 squad is taking their talents elsewhere.

This time, it’s Brad Wanamaker.

The free agent guard and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a one-year deal with $2.25 million, his agent Steve McCaskill told ESPN on Saturday, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

He reportedly is expected to back up star point guard Steph Curry and “see some significant minutes,” too.

Free agent G Brad Wanamaker has agreed to a one-year, $2.25M deal to join the Golden State Warriors, his agent Steve McCaskill tells ESPN. Wanamaker played a productive role with Celtics – and now’s expected to see some significant minutes as Steph Curry’s backup. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

Wanamaker averaged 5.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in two seasons with the C’s.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images