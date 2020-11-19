NBA Rumors: Enes Kanter Opts Into Contract, Brad Wanamaker Becomes Free Agent

Some moves were made surrounding the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Enes Kanter reportedly opted into his $5 million contract, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. The center spent the 2019-20 NBA season with Boston and averaged 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Kanter likely would have struggled to make $5 million on the open market had he elected to test free agency. But it’s still a possibility the C’s move on from him. And while his post scoring and rebounding was helpful, his defense is what hurt Boston’s defense, particularly in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Boston reportedly declined a qualifying offer for Brad Wanamaker, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The guard now is a free agent.

Wanamaker was a key player off the Celtics’ bench last season, averaging 19.3 minutes per game.

Of course, the C’s still could bring him back, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he garners some interest on the open market.

