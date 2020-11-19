Twitter Had Plenty To Say After Gordon Hayward Reportedly Oped Out Of Deal

Boston Celtics fans have been waiting for a while to know whether Gordon Hayward would opt into his contract or become a free agent.

And it appears the latter prevailed.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that Hayward opted out of his $34.2 million contract with the Celtics. He now can test the free agent market.

Plenty of rumors swirled once Boston and the 30-year-old decided to extend the deadline from Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET to Thursday at the same time.

While the C’s still can re-sign Hayward, there’s always the possibility of him going elsewhere.

And Twitter had plenty to say about the news:

Remember when everyone was like, “Of course Gordon Hayward and Boston are meant for each other.” Turns out not so much. https://t.co/sy946frY5q — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) November 19, 2020

Who is Gordon Hayward agent — S (@MustBeCharm) November 19, 2020

As much as I like Gordon Hayward, dude couldn’t stay healthy and I’m glad he’s gone. — King Wizard 🧙🏼‍♂️ (@LargeFryLogan) November 19, 2020

BREAKING: I have accepted Gordon Hayward’s $34M player option and will gladly join the Celtics https://t.co/QVRi9SFd2y — Royden Ogletree (@roydenogletree) November 19, 2020

Gordon Hayward isn’t walking through that door — William Hill (@NotTheeWillHill) November 19, 2020

Save the tribune write up @gordonhayward we don’t need it — That Guy Larry (@IAJmusic) November 19, 2020

