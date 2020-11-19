Twitter Had Plenty To Say After Gordon Hayward Reportedly Oped Out Of Deal

Boston Celtics fans have been waiting for a while to know whether Gordon Hayward would opt into his contract or become a free agent.
And it appears the latter prevailed.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that Hayward opted out of his $34.2 million contract with the Celtics. He now can test the free agent market.
Plenty of rumors swirled once Boston and the 30-year-old decided to extend the deadline from Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET to Thursday at the same time.
While the C’s still can re-sign Hayward, there’s always the possibility of him going elsewhere.
And Twitter had plenty to say about the news: