NBA Rumors: Michael Jordan Gave Gordon Hayward Late-Night Call Friday

One way or another, Gordon Hayward appears to be making his way to Charlotte for the 2020-21 NBA season.

And a simple phone call might have helped seal the deal.

NBA legend and Hornets owner Michael Jordan gave Hayward a ring late Friday night regarding closing a deal with Charlotte, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Jordan and the Hornets, as you might remember, signed Hayward to a four-year, $63 million maximum offer sheet in restricted free agency in 2014. The Jazz matched that, and Hayward wound up rejoining Utah for another three seasons before going to Boston.

Michael Jordan called Gordon Hayward late last night in an effort to close the deal for Charlotte, Hayward tells ESPN today. Hayward obviously remembers how MJ and Hornets signed him to an offer sheet in restricted free agency in 2014. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 21, 2020

Hayward still might be subject to a sign-and-trade between Boston, Charlotte since the Hornets still don’t have quite enough cap space to accomodate the reported contract.

Either way, Jordan appears to have Hayward convinced.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images