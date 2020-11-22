NBA Rumors: Michael Jordan Gave Gordon Hayward Late-Night Call Friday

One way or another, Gordon Hayward appears to be making his way to Charlotte for the 2020-21 NBA season.
And a simple phone call might have helped seal the deal.
NBA legend and Hornets owner Michael Jordan gave Hayward a ring late Friday night regarding closing a deal with Charlotte, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.
Jordan and the Hornets, as you might remember, signed Hayward to a four-year, $63 million maximum offer sheet in restricted free agency in 2014. The Jazz matched that, and Hayward wound up rejoining Utah for another three seasons before going to Boston.
Hayward still might be subject to a sign-and-trade between Boston, Charlotte since the Hornets still don’t have quite enough cap space to accomodate the reported contract.
Either way, Jordan appears to have Hayward convinced.