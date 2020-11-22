NBA Rumors: Celtics-Hornets Sign-And-Trade Involving Gordon Hayward Still On Table

Gordon Hayward on Saturday bid farewell to Boston after opting out of his player option with the Celtics and signing a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

The only issue? Charlotte simply doesn’t have the cap space for that contract. Even despite reports of it waiving Nic Batum and using the NBA’s stretch provision to spread his cap implications over the next few seasons.

But for Celtics fans who were upset that president of basketball operations Danny Ainge didn’t get anything in return for Hayward, hold that thought.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, a sign-and-trade around the forward still is being discussed.

Per multiple league sources, a Celtics/Hornets sign-and-trade involving Gordon Hayward is still being discussed. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 22, 2020

We’ll see how this plays out.

