Sam Darnold Likely Out Monday, Meaning Patriots Would Face Joe Flacco

Last year, the New England Patriots defense had Sam Darnold seeing ghosts.

Seems like that crisis will be averted for him Monday.

According to Jets head coach Adam Gase, Sam Darnold, who was limited in Friday’s practice with a shoulder injury, is not expected to start Monday.

NEWS: Sam Darnold not expected to start Monday night, per Gase. No practice today. Listed as doubtful. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 7, 2020

With Darnold out, the likely starter would be … Joe Flacco, with James Morgan backing him up.

Of course, back when Flacco was a better quarterback and with the Baltimore Ravens, he used to actually cause some ocassional trouble for the Patriots. Those days are long behind him though, and it’s tough to see him doing anything that would elevate a woeful 0-8 Jets team.

But the 2-5 Patriots have been pretty bad this year, so let’s not count anything out at this point.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images