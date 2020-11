We have an absolutely loaded day of college football in front of us, so why not kick it off with a clash of SEC powerhouses.

Two SEC foes are set to meet Saturday afternoon in Athens, Ga., as the fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will host the No. 3 Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs sit at 4-1 entering the game, while the Gators are 3-1.

Here’s how to watch Florida-Georgia online:

When: Saturday, Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images