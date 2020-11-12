Stephon Gilmore’s Latest Cryptic Tweet Has Patriots Fans Feeling Nervous

Stephon Gilmore has football fans around New England anxiously awaiting more context.

It comes after the New England Patriots cornerback posted a cryptic tweet to social media Wednesday evening, writing “Everything happens for a reason.”

Gilmore’s tweet was met by a flood of nervous Patriots fans wondering if it had something to do with his recent knee injury, or something unrelated like a potential trade request this offseason. Gilmore, as you may recall, was among the Patriots rumored to be on the trade block prior to the league’s deadline earlier this month.

Here’s what some had to say:

Gilmore has missed each of the last two games for the Patriots, most recently against the New York Jets on Monday night. He was limited in practice Wednesday ahead of New England’s Week 10 clash against the Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Patriots went with No. 1 cornerback J.C. Jackson during their Week 9 win over the Jets. Jackson, who likely would be Gilmore’s replacement if the team decided to trade the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, put together a pretty underwhelming performance.

Could Gilmore be referring to that in his tweet? We’ll let you be the judge.

