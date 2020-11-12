NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook No Longer Wants To Play For Rockets

Russell Westbrook apparently is ready to sever ties with the Rockets.

The star point guard reportedly wants out of Houston after just one season with the team, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

Westbrook was traded to the Rockets in July 2019 in exchange for Chris Paul, two protected first-round picks and other draft considerations. The move reunited him with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate James Harden, who left the team for Houston in Oct. 2012.

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported both Westbrook and Harden had expressed concerns this offseason about the team’s direction. The recent departures of head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey appear to have played a role in their displeasure.

The report also suggested a trade for either player “has become a plausible eventual possibility” though neither Harden nor Westbrook reportedly have made a formal request.

That said, Charania reports Harden is “locked in” for the upcoming season.

Houston's James Harden remains committed to the Rockets and is "locked in" for the season, sources tell @KellyIkoNBA and me. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is expected to begin Dec. 22 thanks to the historically short offseason, leaving Westbrook in a bit of a time crunch.

So, what exactly will he do? Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images