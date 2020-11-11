Patriots Injury Report: Stephon Gilmore, N’Keal Harry Among 18 Limited In Walkthrough

UPDATE (4:50 p.m. ET): After initially releasing an injury report that did not include Stephon Gilmore, the New England Patriots announced the cornerback has been mistakenly removed.

Gilmore, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, remained limited in Wednesday’s non-padded walkthrough.

The Patriots had perfect attendance at their first practice of Week 10, but a total of 18 players were listed as limited participants.

That list included wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 7, and running back Damien Harris, who left Monday’s win over the New York Jets with a chest injury.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and running back J.J. Taylor also were limited. Bentley and Guy missed Monday’s win over the New York Jets due to injury, and Taylor sat out because of an illness.

The 3-5 Patriots are preparing to host the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.”

Here is their full list of limited participants:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Cody Davis (calf)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

RB J.J. Taylor (illness)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (calf) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) sat out Baltimore’s Wednesday practice. Running back Mark Ingram (ankle) and linebacker L.J. Fort (finger) were limited.

